https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-democrat-to-introduce-resolution-to-expel-marjorie-taylor-greene-from-congress_3675108.html

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that he plans to introduce a resolution to expel newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress, citing “numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country,” Gomez said in a statement.

In announcing his resolution plans, Gomez noted that Greene has supported Facebook posts that called for violence against prominent Democratic leaders. Greene has also expressed support for the QAnon movement, which has been labeled by the mainstream media as a fringe conspiracy theory.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Aug. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

QAnon follows clues from cryptic messages posted to anonymous imageboards. A prominent aspect of the theory alleges that global elites are part of a satanic pedophile ring.

Greene has called the movement “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Greene has previously compared the victorious runs for office of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) to “an Islamic invasion of our government,” Politico reported.

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez said.

Greene, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s policies, last week introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, telling NTD that her decision was motivated by what she claimed was “abuse of power.”

Greene introduced articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration, with her office announcing in a statement that the articles concern the president’s alleged actions involving abuse of power “by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies Russia and China.

Greene didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

Gomez hasn’t yet indicated when he will be introducing the resolution to expel Greene.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

