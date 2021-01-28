https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1613-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

<input id="powerpress_embed_39835-podcast_t" type="text" value="” onclick=”javascript: this.select();” onfocus=”javascript: this.select();” style=”width: 70%;” readonly=”readonly”>

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

[embedded content]

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: China’s Xi Warns Davos World Economic Forum Against ‘New Cold War’

Russia to Extend Nuclear Treaty With US After Biden-Putin Phone Call

Globalization is Dead. Long Live the New World Order!

China and the New World Order

COVID Anal Swabs for Beijing Residents More Accurate, Says Chinese Expert

Story #2: Proud Boys Leader Was ‘Prolific’ Informer for Law Enforcement

“Q Anon” May Have Been an FBI Psyop

The Information Warriors Fighting ‘Robot Zombie Army’ of Coronavirus Sceptics

PDF: Information Operations Roadmap

Defence Chief Says 77th Brigade Is Countering Covid Misinformation

Story #3: Enemies of the Deep State: The Government’s War on Domestic Terrorism Is a Trap

We Should Be Very Worried About Joe Biden’s “Domestic Terrorism” Bill

Biden Signed More Executive Actions on Day One Than Trump, Obama, Bush Combined

“We Toppled a Dictator!”

Image: Biden Smiles On at Bush Signing the Papers for Gulf War 2 In 2002

Joe Biden Didn’t Just Vote for the Iraq Invasion—He Helped Lead the March to War

Biden’s Key Role in the Crime of the Century: The 2003 U.S. Invasion of Iraq

Biden Considering Reversing Trump’s Drawdown In Iraq After Attack Near US Embassy

A Large US Military Convoy Rolled Into Syria On 1st Day Of Biden Presidency

US Flies B-52s as ‘Show of Force’ Against Iran

GameStop Jumps More Than 130% Even As Hedge Funds Cover Short Bets, Scrutiny of Rally Intensifies

Nasdaq CEO Suggests Halt to Trading to Allow Investors to ‘Recalibrate Their Positions’ After GameStop Surge

​​​​​​​Biden Administration Is “Monitoring” Marketwide Short Squeeze

Want JP Morgan to Crash? Buy Silver. (Dec. 2, 2010)

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

Filed in: Interviews



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

