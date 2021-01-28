https://babylonbee.com/news/intolerant-biden-wont-accept-that-climate-wants-to-change/

WASHINGTON D.C.—For a long while now, the climate has been undergoing a change to become more like the climate it feels it should be. While many have embraced this, a number of intolerant people just won’t accept this change. This includes 78-year-old President Joe Biden, who, in another example of executive overreach, signed numerous executive orders to try to stop the climate from evolving.

“I remember how the climate was back when I was a kid and going to the movies only cost a nickel,” Biden rambled to the press, “and that’s the way it always should be!”

This is a stark change from the Trump administration, which always accepted the climate and didn’t force it to be something it didn’t want to be. President Trump even helped the climate undergo carbon dioxide treatment to assist in its change.

The new Biden executive orders effectively deny the climate’s existence, saying they will only accept the climate as valid if it’s cooler. Experts are unsure what psychological effects this will have on the climate, but many expect it to lash out with hurricanes and such.

