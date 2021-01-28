https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/01/28/its-a-weird-day-when-aoc-ted-cruz-and-donald-trump-jr-agree-that-wall-street-sucks-n1415632

The Reddit Wall Street Bets (WSB) stock revolution is bringing the most unlikely people together. It’s a strange day when hatred for Wall Street can bring unity on the left and the right. If you’re not up to date on the market upset you can catch up below.

GME stocks have fallen most of the morning due to the restrictions though a dog fight is brewing with a rally around noon. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted “It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street. This is what a rigged system looks like, folks! #RobinHood #RedditArmy #GME #GMEtothemoon.”

AOC chimed in, “This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

Ted Cruz then retweeted AOC responding, “Fully agree.”

You know it’s been a WILD day when AOC, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. and Dave Portnoy all agree on something. pic.twitter.com/u7U8zf4klD — elijah newsome (@Elijah_Newsome) January 28, 2021

If Congress is looking for “collusion” crimes, maybe they should check out what’s going on with Wall Street.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Robinhood for halting sales of GME and other stock targeted by Redditors.

Investors Launch Class Action Against Robinhood, AOC Blasts Market Manipulation https://t.co/EYEEJCt8hW — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 28, 2021

