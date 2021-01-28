https://hannity.com/media-room/jobs-first-search-our-list-of-opportunities-for-american-workers-and-their-families/

The global CoVID-19 pandemic, higher taxes, new regulations, and out-of-control federal spending is creating a nightmare for American workers and their families.

The poverty rate is now rising at the fastest pace since the early 1960s, with another 8 million Americans living in poverty for the first time since November.

Later today we’ll be launching a Hannity Job Board. If you can help -or NEED help- Hannity.com will be hosting a jobs board to assist folks fallen on hard times in recent months. Workers are the heart and soul of his country, and will not be forgotten.

https://hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/sean-saying-to-connect-workers-with-employers-.mp3

“Defense spending is going to be cut back. That’s not going to help workers either. We’re going to figure out a way to put a board online. There are so many great people that listen to this radio show. We’re proud of our audience,” said Hannity.

“We’re going to put it on Hannity.com… Maybe we can get people some local jobs, keep their heads above water, I don’t know what it will be,” he added. “You guys are the heart and soul of the country. If anybody looking for good workers, I don’t care what it is, we’re going to figure out a way to help.”

Check back here later today for the Hannity Job Board.

