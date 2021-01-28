https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JodyHice-NewsmaxTV-JoeBiden-ExecutiveOrders/2021/01/28/id/1007684

President Joe Biden’s initial executive orders are “a continuing push of the radical left-wing agenda,” according to Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV.

“It’s all he’s doing, and you know what I said in my statement earlier is exactly true: He’s trying to appease a radical left-wing base – and in so doing, he is proving that he is willing to throw the livelihood, the well-being of this country and the citizens of America, under the bus,” Hice told “American Agenda.” “This is no way to achieve unity, and he’s going about things just the exact opposite way that he should be focused on right now.

Hice went on to criticize former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment as “a sham from the very beginning,” and “an absolute nothing impeachment.”

“Here we have a former president who is not even in office right now, and yet they’re trying to impeach him,” Hice told co-host Bob Sellers and Heather Childers. “I mean, that’s impossible to do. Impeachment is designed to deal with a sitting president, in this case who has committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

“Now we’re talking about a private citizen right now. Former President Trump is a private citizen who is no longer president. How do you impeach someone who’s not even there?”

