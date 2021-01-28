https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-reads-note-cards-mumbles-coughs-prepares-sign-executive-orders-video/

Dictator Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday restoring Obama’s highly unpopular “Affordable Care Act” – healthcare that no one can afford.

78-year-old Biden read from handheld note cards, mumbled about Trump and coughed as he prepared to sign the executive orders.

Biden has no clue what he’s signing; Barack Obama is behind all of Biden’s executive orders.

WATCH:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Independent Journalist Tayler Hansen: A Riot that Turned Deadly, What I Witnessed at the US Capitol Riot

Shortly after signing the executive orders, Biden’s handlers shooed away reporters.

No one is allowed to question Joe Biden.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...