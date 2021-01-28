https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-reads-note-cards-mumbles-coughs-prepares-sign-executive-orders-video/

Dictator Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday restoring Obama’s highly unpopular “Affordable Care Act” – healthcare that no one can afford.

78-year-old Biden read from handheld note cards, mumbled about Trump and coughed as he prepared to sign the executive orders.

Biden has no clue what he’s signing; Barack Obama is behind all of Biden’s executive orders.

Shortly after signing the executive orders, Biden’s handlers shooed away reporters.

No one is allowed to question Joe Biden.

