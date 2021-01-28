https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-bidens-slimy-grifter-brother-frank-biden-touts-relationship-president-new-ad-law-firm/

The corruption in the Biden crime family never ends.

Joe Biden’s slimy grifter brother Frank Biden touted his relationship with the president in a new ad for the law firm he advises.

Frank Biden is a “non-attorney senior advisor” for the Berman Law Group, a firm based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Frank touted his relationship with Joe Biden in a new ad that was printed in the Daily Business Review based on the firm’s lawsuit against Florida sugar cane companies.

“The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues to the forefront; the president-elect has vowed to rejoin the Paris Agreement and wants to set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, for example,” reads the ad.

“My brother is a model for how to go about doing this work,” says Frank in the ad.

In an email to CNBC, Frank Biden laughably claimed that he does not profit off of his family name.

“I have never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm. Our firm has long been involved [with] this lawsuit. Social justice is something I have been involved in for years,” Frank Biden said. “I will never be employed by any lobbyist or lobbying firm.”

CNBC reported:

After CNBC emailed the co-founders of the firm, Matthew Moore, one of Berman Law Group’s attorneys, responded on the office’s behalf. CNBC had asked the firm whether Frank Biden will be continuing to use the Biden name in future ads while his brother is president, among other questions. The firm’s response did not provide answers to those questions. “Frank Biden has been with the Berman Law Group for years. He is a champion for social justice, advocating against corporate behemoths that prey on the little guy,” Moore said in an email. “The big sugar case has been around for more than 2 years and is the poster child for corporate influence. We are honored to have Frank Biden stand with us as leaders for social justice,” he added. After publication of this story, a Biden White House official told CNBC that the president’s name should not be used in any commercial activities in a way that suggests a form of endorsement or support. “It is this White House’s policy that the President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest, or in any way that could reasonably understood to imply, his endorsement or support,” the official told CNBC late Wednesday.

Here’s a previous ad Frank Biden cut for the Berman Law Group:

“I’m Frank Biden. I’m the non-attorney senior advisor to clients statewide who need diversified business solutions through the Berman Law Group.” Frank Biden’s long history of using his family name to secure contracts https://t.co/rWujtiSPSz pic.twitter.com/6iW4foKWBB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2020

