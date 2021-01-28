https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/critical-race-theory-is-back-at-federal-agencies/

Posted by Kane on January 28, 2021 1:21 am

Joe Biden — “I’ve rescinded the previous administration’s harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training, and abolished the offensive, counterfactual 1776 Commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies.”

Joe omits the historical inaccuracy of the 1619 Project.



