Biden: “We’ve never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation, to state the obvious. … We bought the view that America is a zero sum game … If you succeed, I fail. If you get ahead, I fall behind. … Maybe worse of all, if I hold you down, I lift myself up.” pic.twitter.com/0maDrVkd3b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Joe Biden — “I’ve rescinded the previous administration’s harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training, and abolished the offensive, counterfactual 1776 Commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies.”

Joe omits the historical inaccuracy of the 1619 Project.





