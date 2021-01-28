https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/johnson-johnson-says-its-covid-vaccine-safe-66-percent-effective?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said Friday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccination is 66% effective in the U.S. and seven other countries at preventing moderate to severe illness and 85% effective against the most serious symptoms.

The announcement of the finding follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of two vaccines – by Pfizer-BioNTech, then Moderna – as countries around the world look for enough dozes to inoculate residents and eventually end the virus’ deadly roll, having killed roughly 2 million worldwide.

The vaccine worked better in the U.S. – 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 – compared to 57% in South Africa, where it was up against an easier-to-spread mutated virus, according to the Associated Press.

Pharmaceutical company Merck early this week ended its effort to make an effective vaccine, saying early results were “disappointing.”

