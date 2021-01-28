https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/jordan-wont-run-senate-seat-open-retirement-gop-sen-portman?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan says he will not run for the Senate seat left open by fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Jordan made the announcement Thursday and was reported first by Cleveland.com.

The eight-term congressman “believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, whereas the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable,” a Jordan spokesperson told the online news publication.

Portman announced his retirement earlier this week.

Jordan is considered one of Congress’ most conservative members and is a strong supporter of former President Trump.

He purportedly is considering a bid for House leadership.

Ohio is a traditional battleground state but in recent years as leaned more Republican, having voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Among those being mentioned to run as Republican for Portman’s seat are “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance and Rep. Steve Stivers.

