Some Republicans in Arizona are calling for an audit of last Saturday’s votes for party leadership in the state after numerous irregularities were reported in the counting of ballots.

One “longtime party member” called it the “most unsecure election I’ve ever seen in my entire life”:

NEW Serious questions about how @AZGOP carried out elections/resolution votes at Saturday’s annual meeting. Longtime party member: ‘Most unsecure election I’ve ever seen in my entire life. No election integrity in entire process.’ https://t.co/qJz7sFgh7Q — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 28, 2021

Specifically, they want Kelli Ward’s “narrow win” audited:

NEW: “Republicans demand audit of Kelli Ward’s narrow win for Arizona GOP chair.” (via @yvonnewingett and @ronaldjhansen)https://t.co/0KhCDgGBdy — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) January 28, 2021

One of the races called early in the night for one candidate was later reversed which promoted this whole discussion:

UPDATE In race for @AZGOP chair, Sergio Arellano finished 2nd to @kelliwardaz by a reported 42 votes. He’s calling for audit of all election results for party offices based on reversal of winner in one race. pic.twitter.com/I8VaGnd63b — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 28, 2021

It’s “karma whiplash” in progress?

No, it’s too perfect. We can’t actually be seeing a karma whiplash this immediately satisfying. https://t.co/QDEJIUMAXu — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 28, 2021

More from AZ Central:

Doubts about the results of the chair’s race started to swirl after the announced winner in another race, for the at-large committee member from the 8th Congressional District, was informed she had lost. Arellano said that error “created an environment where a number of state committeemen are raising concerns and asking me to ask for an audit because only a candidate for party office can do so. So I’ve done that and we’re waiting for a response that lays out the when, where, and how of that process. I anticipate the State GOP will do a solid job here and provide election officials around the state with an example of how to conduct a timely audit and how important ballot security and paper backups are.”

So, in other words, #StopTheSteal?

And here’s Meghan McCain’s reaction, whose mother was censured by the state party at this meeting:

“Can’t make this stuff up” is right:

Can’t make this stuff up. — Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) January 28, 2021

And after our side got lectured over the whole “Dr.” Jill Biden thing, we do wonder why Ward — who is an actual Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine — doesn’t get the “Dr.” before her name? An example:

Washington Post on Ward. . .

Kelli Ward led a push to overturn Biden’s victory. Now her own win as Arizona GOP chair is being questioned. https://t.co/jIeLnGW0j9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 28, 2021

. . .Washington Post on Biden:

Perspective: Dr. Jill Biden, often overshadowed, is quietly making history, too https://t.co/idDcD9kLG1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2021

Over to you, blue-checks!

how come all these blue-checks aren’t using “Dr.” before Kelli Ward’s name? https://t.co/1iOTyNRG0N — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 28, 2021

Time to fix your tweets.

***

