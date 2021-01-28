https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/601485605db3705aa0a7adfa
A southwest Louisiana cemetery refused to accept the remains of a recently deceased Black man, citing Jim Crow-era bylaws that permitted such exclusions….
(DAILY WIRE) – On Friday, The Washington Post published an essay by its art and architecture critic arguing that former President Donald Trump must never have an official presidential library, and tha…
University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty….
(ZEROHEDGE) – After the arrest of prominent Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny upon his return from medical treatment in Germany, Russia is once again rocked by mass protests. According to a…
(FAITHWIRE) – In the Netherlands, the government isn’t responding to the reality of COVID-19. Instead, officials are responding to a possible reality in the future. Dutch lawmakers made the decision l…