https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/keystone-xl-manager-speaks-out/
Keystone XL Manager — Hundreds of Wisconsin Workers Have Been Laid Off
“The actions that happened recently, we were doing station work, there are hundreds of guys that got laid off…a lot of them live in Wisconsin,” Manager Josh Senk said during a news conference this week. “The recent actions of President Joe Biden’s executive order halting construction of the Keystone pipeline has affected thousands of union trade members across the country and hundreds of guys who specifically work in Wisconsin.”
Here’s the full press conference