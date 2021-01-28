https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536260-kinzinger-voting-to-impeach-trump-could-very-well-be-terminal-to-my-career

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger says he’s ‘very isolated and very lonely’ in Republican Party Cheney tests Trump grip on GOP post-presidency National Guard back inside Capitol after having been moved to parking garage MORE (R-Ill.) said in a podcast released Thursday that he was willing to lose his House seat when he voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpFBI says California extremist may have targeted Newsom House Democrat touts resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress Facebook to dial back political content on platform MORE.

“I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career,” Kinzinger told host David Axelrod David AxelrodBiden faces monumental task healing divided country Biden leans on foreign policy establishment to build team Biden rolls out national security team MORE while speaking on “The Axe Files,” CNN reports.

“But I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.”

Ten House Republicans including Kinzinger voted to impeach Trump, and all have come under staunch criticism from Trump allies for their votes.

Many if not all of them are likely to face primary challenges as a result. It’s also possible that Kinzinger’s district could change as a result of redistricting in the state.

A former Air Force pilot, Kinzinger has been nan outspoken critic of Trump. He said in the podcast interview with CNN’s David Axelrod that he wasn’t worried about political repercussions from his impeachment vote, even as he acknowledged them.

“I’ll say to anybody that thinks my vote was for politics, they don’t know me. And I would say now they don’t know politics because, you know, you have to get through a primary,” continued Kinzinger. “And would it make me more able to win a general election? Probably. But that’s not why I did it.”

Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is set for the second week of February. He appears unlikely to be convicted, which would require the votes of at least 17 Republican senators.

