Kristi Noem with Greg Kelly last night on Newsmax

“In that Federalist piece, I talked extensively about Republicans, what we haven’t followed through on and what we need to do in the future,” Noem said. “We said we would reform healthcare, reform Obamacare. We have not done that. We said we would deal with immigration. We have not done that. There’s a lot of different promises we have made to the American people that we just haven’t had the fortitude to pursue and actually get into place and impact their lives.

Noem, who served four terms in the House, said Republicans can take advantage of Democrats’ actions not just in Washington, D.C., but also around the country. “Leadership has consequences, and we saw Democratic leadership play out in our cities across the country in 2020,” she said. “Violence, mobs, rioting and looting, lack of enforcement of laws – that’s Democratic leadership on display.”

“President Trump did things of great magnitude for his country,” Noem said. “What he did on tax reform, on trade deals, his support of Israel, his protection of our national defense, his enforcement of our laws. This man got up every day and fought for the common, everyday American so they could have a chance to be successful and pursue the American Dream.”