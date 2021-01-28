https://www.theblaze.com/news/villanueva-gascon

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed the stunning consequences of new progressive justice reform policies on a case involving a suspect allegedly caught in possession of child pornography.

Villanueva published the incident on his official social media account on Thursday.

“#LASD Special Victims Bureau investigated a male for possession of child pornography with a previous sex crime conviction. Yesterday, the defendant pled “no contest” to the charges,” he tweeted.

“Pursuant to the DA’s new directives, both of the defendant’s previous strike convictions for sex crimes with a child were stricken resulting in a low term 2 years in state prison sentence,” he added in a second tweet.

“The defendant who has been in custody since his arrest in October 2020, has earned approximately 253 days credit towards his required half time to be served and will likely be released from custody in about 112 days,” he concluded.

Villanueva was referring to new policies implemented by newly-elected District Attorney George Gascón, who won the position with the help of millions of dollars of donations from billionaire leftist George Soros.

Gascón immediately upon taking office rewrote the county’s justice policies to abolish cash bail, to avoid seeking the death penalty for any offenses, and refusing to apply certain prosecution enhancements.

Among those, according to Villanueva, were previous convictions against the defendant for sex crimes with a child. As a result, the offender was sentenced to only 2 years in prison but would be released after 112 days.

Villanueva had previously objected to Gascón’s decision to deny filing special circumstances in the case of a man accused of decapitating two children with an axe.

“As Sheriff of LA County, I firmly believe we are not safer by putting the interests of offenders over the needs of victims of crime,” wrote Villanueva at the time.

