Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood said Thursday that the State Bar of Georgia has demanded he participate in an examination of his mental health in order to keep his law license.

Wood, who has been an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, has already been hit with social media bans and the loss of at least one client after a number of social media posts calling for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence.

What are the details?

Earlier this month, Wood was issued a permanent suspension from Twitter and had posts removed from Parler, which was later shut down entirely by Amazon over allegations that the platform did not do an adequate job of moderating posts.

The lawyer is now expressing his views on London-based app Telegram, where he told his followers in a post:

“I am fighting battles on every front. The State Bar of Georgia told me today they would demand a mental health exam from me if I wanted to keep my law license. My mind is sound. I have broken no rules. I asked what I had done wrong, I was only told it was about my social media comments. My speech. I try to live a principled life. There is no basis for the Bar’s demand. But am I choosing my battles carefully?”

Wood said that he does “not believe God has brought me this far to stop fighting now,” before saying that he would turn off his phone for 12 hours and spend time in prayer over what to do next.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Nick Sandmann—the former Covington Catholic High School who went viral for a video showing him in a face-off with a Native American man in 2019—fired Wood despite the attorney successfully winning defamation settlements for teen from major media outlets.

Weeks prior, Sandmann publicly condemned Wood for a tweet he sent prior to his lifetime ban.

Wood wrote, “If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

To that, Sandmann replied, “I’m sorry but what the hell,” adding later, “this is a dumb tweet.”

In another post removed by Parler before the site was deplatformed, Wood wrote, “Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST.”

Wood also said last week that his alma mater, Mercer Law School, “turned” on him, amid reports that the school was considering removing his name from its trial court over his rhetoric despite his $1 million gift to the institution.

