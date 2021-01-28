https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/macron-tells-davos-capitalism-is-over-the-great-reset-is-here/
Davos 2021 — French president says modern capitalism ‘can no longer work’
French President Emmanuel Macron warned modern capitalism “can no longer work,” urging global leaders to focus on tackling inequality and climate change. “We will get out of this pandemic only with an economy that thinks more about fighting inequalities.” Macron made the comments at the virtual Davos Agenda 2021 Summit.
