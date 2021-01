https://www.oann.com/maricopa-county-ariz-hesitates-on-forensic-audit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=maricopa-county-ariz-hesitates-on-forensic-audit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:26 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Arizona State Senate issued a subpoena for all forensic material, machines and evidence relating to the 2020 general election. State Rep. Mark Finchem said a forensic audit is needed to protect election integrity.

One America’s Christina Bobb has more.

MORE NEWS: Biden administration limits DHS authority

Share this: Twitter

Facebook