Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said during a campaign rally in Cheyenne, Wyoming, that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has only done two things in Congress: “frustrate the agenda of President [Donald] Trump and sell out to the forever war machine.”

Gaetz spoke at the Wyoming State Capitol to encourage Cheney’s constituents to elect a true conservative to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Cheney became engulfed in controversy after she announced her vote to impeach President Donald Trump, an action that drew swift condemnation from her House Republican colleagues. More than half of the House Republican Conference supports the movement to remove her as House GOP Conference chair.

Now, a poll released Wednesday found 73 Republicans in the deep red state of Wyoming view her unfavorably; meanwhile, 62 percent of all voters view her negatively.

Only 10 percent of Republican voters and 13 percent of all voters say they would vote to reelect her.

Gaetz charged at the Wyoming rally that Cheney has worked to undermine Trump’s America First agenda and pushed for an interventionist foreign policy that would put more American soldiers’ lives in harm’s way.

“We were told by Liz Cheney and all of the globalists that if [we] accepted globalism we would export America’s best crops, best products, best services, and instead, all too often we are exporting America’s bravest patriots to die in distant lands,” the Florida Republican, who represents a district with a large military presence, said.

“A nation that sends its best to go fight in the worst places in the world should not send its worst to be representatives in the United States Congress,” he added.

Conservatives, including Gaetz, have criticized Cheney for pushing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would make it harder for Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

The Florida congressman said America should remove troops from Afghanistan, Germany, and Syria.

Gaetz then attacked Cheney for saying he wears make up during television appearances.

“We have to see our leaders for who they truly are,” Gaetz said. “Now, Liz Cheney mocks me for wearing makeup during my television appearances. Makeup only hides the imperfections of the skin; it does very little to conceal the soulless corruption of Washington, D.C.”

Donald Trump Jr. then called into the rally and urged people from Wyoming to elect a conservative that would fight special interests and would not advocate for more wars.

“You could send a representative who actually represents you, and you could send Liz Cheney home, back home to Washington, D.C.,” Gaetz concluded at the end of his speech.

