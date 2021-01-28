https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/matt-gaetz-speaks-hundreds-cheyenne-wyoming-rally-trump-hater-liz-cheney-video/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced plans this week to hold a rally in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after Liz Cheney, the third most powerful House Republican, smeared and voted to impeach President Trump.

Cheney is a committed Trump-hater and the Republicans in the House appear to accept this. They put Liz Cheney over their voters. It says a lot about the Republican lawmakers in Washington DC.

Donald Trump, Jr. called in on Skype for the Gaetz rally.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to see and hear Matt Gaetz speak.

Gaetz spoke on the steps of the Cheyenne, Wyoming capital on Thursday to HUNDREDS of supporters.

And he did not hold back!

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Now Liz Cheney taunts me for wearing makeup in my television appearances. Now makeup only hides the slightest imperfections of the skin. It does very little to conceal the soulless corruption of Washington DC. You know it’s pretty easy to get a little makeup off my shirt. Far more difficult for Liz Cheney to get the blood off her hands for sending America’s best to foreign lands to die.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz departs from Cheyenne after signing hats and greeting supporters outside the State Capitol at the end of today’s protest against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney #Cheyenne #Wyoming #MattGaetz #LizCheney pic.twitter.com/0fUAKBufiC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 28, 2021

