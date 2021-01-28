https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/meadows-capitol-breech-mainstreet/2021/01/28/id/1007690

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested that the media’s focus on the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol is misplaced, saying three weeks after the fact there were more important issues to the average person.

Meadows appeared on Fox News Channel’s morning show Wednesday, and seemingly dismissed a question if the rally that preceded the breach was ”a good idea.”

”When we start looking at the rally … we’re focused more on that than we are, really, about what we need to be focused on today,” Meadows said. ”When we start to look at America, it needs to be about what is important to people on Main Street.

”Is the speech that was given on Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20, just rhetoric? Well, I guess so.”

Media outlets have continued to refer to the breach using the same language employed by the House of Representatives in its impeachment article of former President Donald Trump, calling it an ”insurrection.”

It contrasts with language used by many of the same outlets to describe riots over the summer, the most notorious of which was CNN during the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August. The cable news channel created a graphic that characterized the mayhem as ”mostly peaceful protests” while a reporter described events on live TV in front of a raging fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

