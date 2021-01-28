https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6013dca05db3705aa0a79678
Why is it so hard to get a vaccine? An inside look at how local health departments and clinics are left in the dark about how much vaccine is coming to them, leading to canceled appointments. …
Beijing has said that the British National Overseas (BNO) passport will no longer be recognized as a travel document or form of identification in China from Sunday, when the UK’s new visa program open…
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas…
A court ruled Alabama’s trans ID law requiring proof of surgery unconstitutional. Fewer than 10 states require proof of surgery to update gender markers on IDs….
From Whole Foods to Trader Joe’s to Raley’s, the American grocery store is all about identity. And culturally obsessed shoppers are fueling a broken system….