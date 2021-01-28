https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/media-blackout-antifa-riot-portland-ice-facility-overnight-throw-mortar-explosives-federal-police-officers-video/

There is a virtual media blackout after Antifa terrorists rioted at the Portland ICE facility overnight.

Nearly 60 Antifa terrorists burned American flags and threw projectiles and mortar explosives at federal police officers last night.

Antifa blocked the street, set a dumpster on fire and tried to push it into the ICE building.

Federal police were attacked as soon as they came out of the building to stop Antifa from setting the building on fire.

WATCH:

At the #antifa riot at the Portland ICE facility overnight, they set a dumpster on fire & attempted to push it into the building. Federal officers came out to stop them. Antifa threw a mortar explosive at police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KVMpAJ3LJ1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2021

Federal officers rushed to make a targeted arrest of a repeat offender who was quickly released without bail.

WATCH (language warning):

Federal officers rushed out to make a targeted arrest of an #antifa at the riot outside the Portland @ICEgov facility last night. Karl Anders Nilsson, 20, was arrested & charged w/felony rioting & more. He was quickly released without bail. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/yReHDao6C7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2021

Only ONE Antifa goon was arrested by Portland police but he was released right away so he can go back out and riot again tonight.

Karl Anders Nilsson was arrested overnight at the Portland #antifa riot. He’s charged w/felony rioting, attempted assault on an officer & more. He was arrested at a riot last year & charged w/carrying a concealed weapon & more. His charges were dropped. https://t.co/RfUAHTyHm4 pic.twitter.com/EYP4RhL09r — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2021

The Biden Administration is busy labeling Trump supporters “domestic terrorists” while ignoring Antifa violence.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a national terrorism advisory and took a veiled shot at conservative media outlets and Trump supporters.

