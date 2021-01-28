https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2021/01/28/joy-reid-if-aliens-invade-well-deserve-it-destroying-planet

If the blockbuster Independence Day ever happens, expect Joy Reid to be on the side of the aliens. The far-left MSNBC host talked to the new White House Climate Adviser and heaped scorn on our terrible environmental polices. This led to her bizarre sci-fi scenario: “You know, I always feel like if aliens ever really exist and come and attack us, it’s going to be because we destroyed the planet. That that would be our punishment, right?”

Reid added, “So, talk about where we’re starting. How much damage was done over the last four years?” Gina McCarthy ignored the War of the Worlds-esque scenario and instead fretted over four years of Republican rule wrecking the environment.

Perhaps being too honest, Reid wondered if this was all leading to the Green New Deal:

It sounds a lot like the Green New Deal. Our own Geoff Bennett reported today, he noted that, you know, it’s not the Green New Deal in name, but those like AOC who have been pushing for that, they said make it about jobs. Make it about employing people and finding people who dug for coal and saying we’ll switch you over into these great new paying jobs. Isn’t this essentially kind of the next step of the Green New Deal?

McCarthy let the cat out of the bag, agreeing, “They both share an essential truth.” Reid then wondered about those pesky companies who will soon be laying off workers:

And, you know, I don’t know if you’ve seen these ads where the Keystone XL people are trying to glom onto you all and they’re using Build Back Better as their slogan, too. Do you expect a fight from companies like them? Or is there some way you’re going to try to incorporate them?

JOY REID: Up next, adults who actually believe in science are finally back in charge of America’s climate response. The first White House national climate adviser ever, Gina McCarthy, joins us next. … REID: Today, President Joe Biden signed multiple actions as part of his plan to combat climate change, a plan he pitched Eisenhower or FDR style, tying it directly to the goal of creating new jobs. The actions include elevating climate change to a national security priority, suspending new leases for natural gas and oil development on federal lands and water, and directing the government to rely on science — think about that — in their decision making. It’s a 180 degree turn from the science-denying previous administration which rolled back more than 100 environmental protections directly damaging the planet. And joining me now, Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser and former EPA administrator. Congratulations on your new job. It’s very important for the planet. You know, I always feel like if aliens ever really exist and come and attack us, it’s because we destroyed the planet, that that would be our punishment, right? So, talk about where we’re starting. How much damage was done over the last four years? GINA MCCARTHY, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL CLIMATE ADVISOR: Oh, it’s been — it’s changing the way in which we live and we have to protect ourselves. We can all see it. It’s very easy to see from the hurricanes and the forest fires. But it doesn’t mean we stop there and say, well, this damage happened and let’s give it up. I mean, this is about recognizing that climate change is the existential challenge. It is the public health challenge of our time. … REID: Well, and you know, you look at the list of things that were included in this action today. You know, directing federal land and government to conserve at least 30 percent of federal lands, suspending new leases for gas and oil, directing federal agencies to rely on science, et cetera, it sounds a lot like the Green New Deal. Our own Geoff Bennett reported today, he noted that, you know, it’s not the Green New Deal in name, but those like AOC who have been pushing for that, they said make it about jobs. Make it about employing people and finding people who dug for coal and saying we’ll switch you over into these great new paying jobs. Isn’t this essentially kind of the next step of the Green New Deal? MCCARTHY: Well, they both share an essential truth. They both focus on the science. They both look at the reality of the climate threat, and they both then turn and say, how do we turn this into an opportunity to build the kind of future we want to hand to our children. So there is definitely a commonality. And the great thing about President Biden was during his campaign he brought unity task forces together. I was on one with AOC. And we worked together to find common ground. That’s what he’s asking this country to do now. Let’s think big, let’s be bold. REID: Yeah. MCCARTHY: Let’s not think about the past. Let’s think about the future. Let’s be hopeful again. And for crying out loud, respect the science. REID: And, you know, I don’t know if you’ve seen these ads where the Keystone XL people are trying to glom onto you all and they’re using Build Back Better as their slogan, too. Do you expect a fight from companies like them? Or is there some way you’re going to try to incorporate them? MCCARTHY: Well, I think the real trick here is to recognize that we are in a transition, but we really don’t want to leave workers behind. The whole idea is to grow jobs in communities where people need them and to grow clean energy jobs that are, that are both good-paying and union access jobs, so that we can bring everybody around. It’s not just the environmental justice communities or the urban areas that we’re thinking about. It’s really about all those communities that are experiencing difficulties with the shift already from clean energy. And so we need to make sure that there’s a place for them. There’s a job for them. If you look in this, we don’t just do a core of program for young people. We look at putting miners and others whose jobs may not any longer be there now because of shifts by nature, clean energy is great for us, it’s cheaper so it’s shifting. But they need a place to go and we’re looking at opportunities for them in oil and gas fields, to close the mines that have been left behind, to close the wells that were never closed. REID: Sure, yeah. MCCARTHY: They’re spewing pollution all the time. Use the skill sets. Keep them at home. Have their identity intact. REID: Well, I wish, I wish we had lots more time. Gina McCarthy, you’re great.

