https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-republicans-enemy-within-capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) must not have heard President Joe Biden’s repeated calls for “unity.” Pelosi blasted her colleagues, even going so far as to disparage Republican lawmakers, claiming “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.”

During her weekly news conference, Pelosi addressed several topics, including the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, past remarks by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and the possibility of adding more security at the U.S. Capitol to protect Democrats against GOP Congress members.

“I do believe, and I have said this all along, that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday.

When asked to clarify what she meant by “the enemy” within, Pelosi doubled down by saying, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from Colorado sparked the debate on if politicians should be permitted to carry firearms at the Capitol building ever since she won her election in November and promised to bring her gun to Washington, D.C.

A 1967 regulation allows Congress to carry a firearm into their office, but, are prohibited from bringing weapons into the House chamber and other nearby areas.

The Capitol riots on Jan. 6 brought on far more stringent security in the building. Some Democrats have since claimed that they are terrified of their GOP colleagues, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who said, “We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress.”

AOC mentioned Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), who reportedly attempted to enter the House chamber, but was allegedly denied access after his firearm in his suit coat set off a metal detector.

Republicans Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) were thankful that they were armed during the storming of the Capitol.

“Fortunately, I was armed, so we would have been able to protect ourselves,” Cawthorn said.

Massie explained, “The next member who argues Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms at work needs to be laughed out of the Capitol. Several of us were glad to be armed while barricaded for hours in our offices with our staff.”

During Thursday’s news conference, Pelosi had stern words for Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) regarding her past comments questioning deadly school shootings. Pelosi blasted Republican leadership in the House of Representatives for assigning Greene to the Education Committee.

“Who was willing to overlook, ignore those statements,” Pelosi said. “When she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, what could they be thinking or thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It’s absolutely appalling and I think that the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children.”

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told The Hill, “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.”

Democrats have introduced a resolution to have Greene expelled from the House of Representatives.

Pelosi was also asked about the GameStop stock situation, which she deemed as “interesting.”

“Interesting, isn’t it? I understand that the administration is taking a look, the SEC is taking a look at what that is. But we’ll all be reviewing it, but interesting. It’s interesting, yeah.”







Pelosi says “the enemy is within” Congress



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

