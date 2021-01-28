https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-york-rep-elise-stefanik-says-ag-report-indicates-massive-corruption?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik is asking state Attorney General Letitia James and the Justice Department to subpoena thge administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for documents and communications related to its handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stefanik, an upstate Republican, is calling for the subpoenas one day after James’s office released a bombshell 76-page report indicating that Cuomo’s office has been severely undercounting the number of coronavirus-related deaths occurring in nursing homes across the state.

Stefanik says the revelations found in the report indicate a “massive corruption and coverup scandal at the highest level of New York State Government, implicating the governor, secretary of the governor, the New York State Health commissioner and the governor’s staff.”

“As a fellow New Yorker, I want to publicly thank the effective and tireless advocates who have humbly served as the voice of their lost loved ones and have faced inexcusable treatment from the Governor and his entire team, who we know have orchestrated a criminal coverup and have blood on their hands,” continued the congresswoman.

James’s report was the result of a months-long probe into the Cuomo administration’s initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly a late-March memorandum ordering nursing homes across the state to accept patients who had tested positive for the novel virus into their facilities.

