New York state health officials underreported COVID-19-related nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent in some places, according to a report released by Attorney General Letitia James. The 76-page report (pdf) released Thursday follows an investigation by James’ office into allegations of the neglect of patients and other conduct that allegedly led to the deaths of nursing home residents and employees. “As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” James said in a news release. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents.” Deaths in nursing homes have been a flashpoint for criticism against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who has repeatedly …

