The New York Young Republican Club has announced a “Re-Occupy Wall Street” protest in Zuccotti Park in response to brokers shutting down trading on Game Stop and other memed stocks.

The shut down of purchasing stocks caused the price to crash, helping rich hedge fund managers and hurting the lower class who were buying the stocks.

The protest will be taking place on Sunday, January 31, at noon. The organizers are encouraging people to dress warmly.

“Let your voices be heard! We are sick of Wall Street bailouts on the taxpayer dime while the little guy gets stomped!” the Eventbrite page for the protest reads.

Gavin Wax, the president of the NYYRC, wrote on Twitter “we are sick & tired of bailing out the fat cats and hedge funds for their own mistakes while they stomp on the little guy for trying to make a buck. This is not capitalism.”

.@NYYRC will be staging a protest in Zuccotti Park to re-occupy Wall Street. We are sick & tired of bailing out the fat cats and hedge funds for their own mistakes while they stomp on the little guy for trying to make a buck. This is not capitalism. https://t.co/C9lxW5g4Wf — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) January 28, 2021

Wax told the Gateway Pundit that we have a two tiered system in this country and the events of this week have put it on full display.

“First the government drive millions of Americans into destitution and unemployment by shutting down the economy and their businesses. Then when the average Joe Schmo wants to make a few bucks trading on the market, he is shut down because Wall Street ended up losing to anons from Reddit. Where are the regulators? Nowhere. We have a two-tiered system in this country. The elites and everybody else. It has been on full display with the shutdown of trading on select stocks,” Wax said. “The New York Young Republicans will try to do a small part in bringing attention to this issue by re-occupying Zuccotti park, the site of the original Occupy Wall Street protests, in order to send a message to Corporate America that we will no longer bail you out or run cover for you as you silence and bankrupt us.”

The scandal has made many strange bedfellows, as people from all across the spectrum having been standing up for the Game Stop traders — including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump Jr.

I wish the SEC had as much of an issue with Insider Trading as they seem to have with Outsider Trading.#RobinHood #GameStop #wallstreetbets 🚀🚀🚀 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2021

