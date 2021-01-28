https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/28/no-grasp-on-reality-climate-change-activist-says-laid-off-fossil-fuel-workers-could-join-the-civilian-climate-corps/

Yesterday President Biden’s climate consultant John Kerry made it clear that he supports ending the Keystone pipeline, ostensibly to help curb climate change. Kerry said workers who lose their jobs should be grateful to Biden for providing them with “better choices,” like building solar panels.

But building solar panels (until whatever company the Biden admin funds that’ll end up declaring bankruptcy) won’t be the only job option, according to climate change activist Michael Mann. There might also be an FDR-esque CCC — or “Civilian Climate Corps”:

Climate activist @MichaelEMann: Fossil fuel workers put out of work through Biden’s executive orders can perhaps find employment in a “Civilian Climate Corps” pic.twitter.com/q8RSPoqKZd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Wow, the “Orwell” is strong in this one!

“Ok man go on msnbc and try not to say anything that conjures images of a communist dystopia.” This dude: https://t.co/2XXHEp3OXH — Carlos Danger (@Shaughndogg) January 28, 2021

“Civilian Climate Corps”… How long do these people expect us to go along with this hoax? https://t.co/xIpQdMl7zn — DutchLeatherdyke 🇪🇺 (@DLeatherdyke) January 28, 2021

Would this “Climate Corps” have the authority to kick down your door and demand to measure the emissions from your lawn mower? Just wondering.

All they had to do was not be insane. https://t.co/8wdLvAausa — Ministry of Truth Overlord (@SavannahDoc412) January 28, 2021

“Civilian Climate Corps”, will the uniform include brown shirts? https://t.co/C5mVJrVhmg — DoubleE (@doublee64) January 28, 2021

Has there ever been a more crystal clear example of the disconnect between normal Americans and whatever this is? The gap is turning into a a Grand Canyon-like chasm https://t.co/hR06XwYVlK — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) January 28, 2021

This isn’t too stupid at all. https://t.co/abW4tdd8Ew — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 28, 2021

They don’t even realize how insulting they are… they’re too stupid to realize it. https://t.co/chsP4Sjz6u — DannyTypo🤦‍♂️ (@DanTypo) January 28, 2021

He’s the new Paul Ehrlich. Literally wrong about every prediction he’s made. — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) January 28, 2021

These people have absolutely no grasp on reality. Completely out of touch. https://t.co/b40I0CU9yX — President-elect Pappy McConville (@KMcConville_9) January 28, 2021

This wraps it up in the best way possible:

Nailed it!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

