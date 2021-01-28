https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/28/no-grasp-on-reality-climate-change-activist-says-laid-off-fossil-fuel-workers-could-join-the-civilian-climate-corps/

Yesterday President Biden’s climate consultant John Kerry made it clear that he supports ending the Keystone pipeline, ostensibly to help curb climate change. Kerry said workers who lose their jobs should be grateful to Biden for providing them with “better choices,” like building solar panels.

But building solar panels (until whatever company the Biden admin funds that’ll end up declaring bankruptcy) won’t be the only job option, according to climate change activist Michael Mann. There might also be an FDR-esque CCC — or “Civilian Climate Corps”:

Wow, the “Orwell” is strong in this one!

Would this “Climate Corps” have the authority to kick down your door and demand to measure the emissions from your lawn mower? Just wondering.

This wraps it up in the best way possible:

Nailed it!

