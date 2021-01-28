https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-york-times-biden-executive-orders

It turns out that it’s not just the right in America that is concerned about President Joe Biden’s raft of executive actions since he was sworn in just eight days ago.

Now even the editorial board of the New York Times is begging him to “ease up.”

In just his first week as president, Biden signed 37 executive actions, including a record-breaking 24 executive orders — despite having said during the 2020 campaign that dictators rule by executive order.

Despite that fact that the Times agrees with Biden’s left-wing progressive agenda, the paper published an editorial Wednesday calling on the president to go though the proper channels — meaning legislation passed by Congress.

The editorial, “Ease Up on the Executive Actions, Joe,” praised the president for working to overturn the work of former President Donald Trump, but said executive orders were not the way to do it.

Noting Biden’s moves on the Paris climate accords, so-called “Muslim travel ban,” Keystone XL pipeline, border-wall construction, DACA, mask-wearing, transgenders in the military, and more, the paper pointed out that “[t]hese moves are being met with cheers by Democrats and others eager to see the legacy of Donald Trump’s presidency dismantled posthaste.”

However, the editorial board warned the left: “But this is no way to make law.”

More from the Times:

A polarized, narrowly divided Congress may offer Mr. Biden little choice but to employ executive actions or see his entire agenda held hostage. These directives, however, are a flawed substitute for legislation. They are intended to provide guidance to the government and need to work within the discretion granted the executive by existing law or the Constitution. They do not create new law — though executive orders carry the force of law — and they are not meant to serve as an end run around the will of Congress. By design, such actions are more limited in what they can achieve than legislation, and presidents who overreach invite intervention by the courts.

But the legal limitations are not the only thing that should concern the left when it comes to these orders, the Times said.

The temporary nature of executive actions make them a poor option for a system of government:

Executive actions are far more ephemeral and easily discarded than legislation, which can set up a whipsaw effect, as each president scrambles to undo the work of his predecessor. Just as Mr. Trump set about reversing as many of President Barack Obama’s directives as possible, Mr. Biden is now working to reverse many of Mr. Trump’s reversals. With executive orders, there is always another presidential election just a few years off, threatening to upend everything. This creates instability and uncertainty that can carry significant economic as well as human costs.

If President Biden wants to create a lasting legacy, the Times advised that he work to “hammer out agreements with Congress.”

“Now it is time for the new president to show the American people what permanent change for a better nation can look like,” the paper concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

