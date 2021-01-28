https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/oklahoma-bill-establish-bigfoot-hunting-season/

(UPI) – An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would establish a hunting season for one of the state’s most infamous species of alleged native wildlife: Bigfoot.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-District 19, introduced a bill to the state legislature that would call on the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission to designate a Bigfoot hunting season.

The mythical ape has been the subject of numerous sightings in southern Oklahoma for years, and the region hosts an annual Bigfoot festival for fans of the cryptid.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

