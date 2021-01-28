https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/oliver-willis-says-dana-loesch-tried-to-help-flood-the-country-with-the-kind-of-guns-used-to-shoot-steve-scalise/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dana Loesch dropped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her claim that Sen. Ted Cruz almost had her murdered three weeks ago with a simple response:

Have you met Steve Scalise https://t.co/K3YZcKtfmT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 28, 2021

Loesch’s tweet caught the attention of Media Matters alumnus Oliver Willis, who blamed Loesch for helping flood the country with the kinds of guns that shot Steve Scalise, so who is she to talk.

👇🏾was on the nra’s payroll to help flood the country with the kind of guns that shot scalise https://t.co/b67CG4Fxmr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 28, 2021

Oh? Please give detailed evidence of your claim. https://t.co/21DLl2cJWy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 28, 2021

The ‘eff? No. You weren’t. — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) January 28, 2021

So the scalise shooter got his weapons because of @DLoesch ? It wasn’t a failure of state/local gun laws? It wasn’t the crazy idiot who fired the shots? It was @DLoesch ? Explain — PeterClemenza (@PeterClemenza13) January 28, 2021

Oh damn. Y’all were flooding the country with guns? Why didn’t I get one? I missed the mailer, didn’t I? Ya gotta make it look less like junk mail next time. — The Beard Of Liberty (@BeardOfLiberty) January 28, 2021

I went to mute him after responding to that idiocy only to realize he was already muted. #GoFigure — Supr Squirrel (@SuprSquirrel) January 28, 2021

Sounds like another troll just trying to gaslight people… — blake bailey (@BaileyBlake17) January 28, 2021

This is what gaslighting looks like.@DLoesch — Иван Грозный 🏴‍☠️🐺🦅🇺🇸 (@IvanGrozny_1223) January 28, 2021

👇stupid tweet — Jay Baumgartner (@LCBaum) January 28, 2021

Here’s another one that needs @birdwatch But we all know it won’t happen. Because @jack and @Twitter are frauds — Amy Beth (@absinbr) January 28, 2021

Hey Oliver, stop lying. — Jason (@GoBlueVA) January 28, 2021

He was shot with an SKS. That’s a 70 year old rifle that wasn’t even on 1994 ban list, and doesn’t meet requirements to be called an “assault weapon”’ — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) January 28, 2021

Oliver, guns aren’t sentient. A deranged lefty used a gun to try and murder multiple people. Questions? — ☮️ Ethan 🥷 (@AzureAdept) January 28, 2021

You can solve this problem by making murder illegal — Craig (@HansBubysWhtNyt) January 28, 2021

I would say you are dumber than dirt but it would insult dirt — President Elect The Randolorian (@StylesBitchley1) January 28, 2021

You seem to enjoy being dumb. — R Harris (@RHarris22907981) January 28, 2021

Where are the NRA selling guns? Do they sell ammo, too? Asking for a friend. — Vlad III (@Ghost_of_Vlad) January 28, 2021

Detailed evidence, please — Loren Heyes (@LorenHeyes1) January 28, 2021

The Bill of Rights “floods” those guns not the NRA who sells nothing. The American people decide. Some Bernie supporters just can’t control themselves. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) January 28, 2021

You got proof? — Patroit (@Montana_honey5) January 28, 2021

He claims he does, but we’ll let you search out his thread yourself:

i did in the thread. hope your nra tv show is going well. https://t.co/JPouwRkz2D — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 28, 2021

Her radio show is a huge success, so don’t feel too bad for her.

