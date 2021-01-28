https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/oliver-willis-says-dana-loesch-tried-to-help-flood-the-country-with-the-kind-of-guns-used-to-shoot-steve-scalise/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dana Loesch dropped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her claim that Sen. Ted Cruz almost had her murdered three weeks ago with a simple response:

Loesch’s tweet caught the attention of Media Matters alumnus Oliver Willis, who blamed Loesch for helping flood the country with the kinds of guns that shot Steve Scalise, so who is she to talk.

He claims he does, but we’ll let you search out his thread yourself:

Her radio show is a huge success, so don’t feel too bad for her.

