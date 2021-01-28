https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/28/ouch-tulsi-gabbard-is-not-a-fan-of-the-new-secretary-of-state-or-most-senators-in-both-parties/

Earlier this week, the Senate confirmed President Biden’s pick to serve as secretary of state:

JUST IN: The Senate has confirmed Antony Blinken as President Biden’s secretary of state. The vote was 78 to 22.https://t.co/RXQv7pGRMm — NPR (@NPR) January 26, 2021

Former Democrat presidential candidate and ex Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is definitely not a fan of Biden’s choice, or those who voted to confirm him:

It’s not surprising that the Senate approved Blinken as Sec of State. After all, he is a warmonger as are most senators in both parties. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 28, 2021

No pulled punches detected.

We’re coming off four years of peace in the Middle East and elsewhere and no new wars, so we’ll see how those who think Team Trump did such a lousy job manage to top him.

She is for real on the wrong side! https://t.co/oben7mHcRQ — 🇺🇲❤Dr. Madame Dissaray❤🇺🇲 (@MDissaray) January 28, 2021

Isn’t about time you flip sides…… https://t.co/yQhrX5jcUt — 🇺🇸 🌼🌴 ArmyForTrump (@stockjcs) January 28, 2021

I’m really starting to like Tulsi. https://t.co/i169UsBi65 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 28, 2021

No doubt Kamala Harris still isn’t a fan of Gabbard though.

