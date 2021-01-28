https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/28/ouch-tulsi-gabbard-is-not-a-fan-of-the-new-secretary-of-state-or-most-senators-in-both-parties/

Earlier this week, the Senate confirmed President Biden’s pick to serve as secretary of state:

Former Democrat presidential candidate and ex Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is definitely not a fan of Biden’s choice, or those who voted to confirm him:

No pulled punches detected.

We’re coming off four years of peace in the Middle East and elsewhere and no new wars, so we’ll see how those who think Team Trump did such a lousy job manage to top him.

No doubt Kamala Harris still isn’t a fan of Gabbard though.

