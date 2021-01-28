https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536407-pediatrician-killed-in-hostage-situation-at-texas-childrens-hospital

Terminally-ill pediatrician Bharat Narumanchi killed himself and another pediatrician, Lindley Dodson, during a hostage situation at a children’s medical center in Texas on Tuesday.

The case is being ruled as a murder-suicide, according to investigators. Narumanchi was diagnosed as terminally ill from cancer and only had weeks left to live, police said.

Narumanchi applied to volunteer at the medical center a week before the attack, which was the first and only time Dodson and Narumanchi had contact, authorities say.

“Dr. Dodson never had direct contact with this man until yesterday,” Victoria Ishaak, an employee at the center at the time of the incident, told the Austin American-Statesman.

There were five hostages at the beginning of the incident. Some escaped and others Narumanchi allowed to leave. Dodson was the only one forced to stay.

“They were released because they were not a doctor,” Ishaak said. “This guy did not want anything to do with someone who was not a doctor.”

There was a long standoff with Austin Police SWAT officers who tried to establish contact with Narumanchi during the situation. The officers eventually went in and found Dodson dead from a gunshot wound, along with Narumanchi.

“We are beyond devastated at the tragic, sudden and senseless loss of our beloved Lindley. As a dedicated mom, wife, daughter, friend and pediatrician, she radiated light, love and joy in everything she did and with everyone she touched,” Dodson’s family said in a statement, KVUE reported.

Texas Rep. Lloyd DoggettLloyd Alton DoggettAn attack on America that’s divided Congress — and a nation Capitol Police say reports of officer’s death are wrong Congress must repeal tax breaks for the wealthy passed in CARES Act MORE (D) tweeted his condolences for Dodson, who had cared for his grandchildren.

Last night, in a horrifying act of gun violence, one of our most skilled, compassionate pediatricians, Dr. Lindley Dodson, was held hostage and murdered at her Central Austin office. She provided care for our youngest 2 grandchildren & so many other children across the community. pic.twitter.com/98BhHyycVw — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 27, 2021

It is not clear why Narumanchi did what he did, but authorities are speculating that his terminal illness diagnosis played a big part in it.

