https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-accuses-republican-house-members-of-threatening-democrats-with-guns/
Nancy’s latest lie — “The enemy is within the House. We have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”
Short highlight clip…
JUST IN – House Speaker Pelosi on Republicans: “The enemy is within” the House: “We have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”pic.twitter.com/QuRnIoALSH
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 28, 2021