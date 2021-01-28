https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-accuses-republican-house-members-of-threatening-democrats-with-guns/

Posted by Kane on January 28, 2021 12:14 pm

Nancy’s latest lie — “The enemy is within the House. We have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

Short highlight clip…

