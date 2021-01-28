https://www.independentsentinel.com/peter-strzoks-wife-gets-a-big-promotion-in-the-swamp/

Disgraced ex-agent Peter Strzok was fired for improper conduct and repeated attacks on Donald Trump. He’s a big player in the attempted coup. His wife, who was the Associate Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division since 2016, just got a big promotion.

The SEC announced this week that Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman, has been named Acting Director of the Division of Enforcement.

The swamp lives on!

“Melissa’s dedication to investor protection, broad experience in the Division, and proven track record of collaboration and creative problem solving make her ideally suited to this role,” said SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee. “As Associate Director, Melissa has overseen a wide range of complex and programmatically important matters and has been a leading voice in the Division on critical issues of diversity, hiring, and labor-management relations. She is highly respected by her colleagues in the Division and across the agency for her intellect and dedication,” the announcement read.

She is a huge Hillary Clinton supporter.

According to CNN, Peter Strzok “changed a key phrase in former FBI Director James Comey’s description of how former secretary of state Hillary Clinton handled classified information.”

The “electronic records show Peter Strzok, who led the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server as the No. 2 official in the counterintelligence division, changed Comey’s earlier draft language describing Clinton’s actions as ‘grossly negligent’ to ‘extremely careless.’” That has legal significance because gross negligence is language needed for a criminal charge.

