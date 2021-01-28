'Plagiarism is his strong suit': Brit Hume calls Biden admin out for straight-up taking credit for Trump's vaccination rollout

https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/28/plagiarism-is-his-strong-suit-brit-hume-calls-biden-admin-out-for-straight-up-taking-credit-for-trumps-vaccination-rollout/

Biden’s administration has been working overtime (with help from his vapid supporters in the media) to convince Americans the Trump administration left them with a mess when it comes to COVID vaccinations. Interestingly enough, Biden made a big deal of 100 million people being vaccinated in the first 100 days … which is basically what the Trump administration was doing anyway.

But you know, orange man bad.

They’re just shameless:

The President set an ambitious goal of administering 100 million shots in our first 100 days. To get there, we’ve got to average about a million shots per day. Just one week in, our trajectory is good and we are well on our way to hitting that goal. pic.twitter.com/wnifMdoU8e — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) January 27, 2021

Biden set an ambitious goal? Did he really? Because all he had to do was get out of the way for 100 million Americans to get ‘shots in the arms’ in the first 100 days.

We were ALREADY on our way to hitting that goal.

Thanks Trump!

Brit Hume ain’t havin’ ANY of it.

Wait, didn’t Biden say he misspoke when he announced 100m in 100 days, and raise the bar to 150m? We’ll get to 100m on the pace he inherited. https://t.co/XLzZtTm5XK — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 27, 2021

Did he misspeak?

Does he even know what he said?

Does Biden even know he’s president?

So many questions.

Biden doesn’t remember what he said about vaccinations. — Robert Rains (@robert_rains) January 27, 2021

Nope.

He probably still thinks he’s the vice president or a senator.

Don’t let the truth get in the way of the legend! 🙄 Don’t worry the mainstream media will carry the water for him. — Brent Holt (@bd21holt) January 27, 2021

Of course they will.

They elected him.

Ding ding ding!

Plagiarism is Biden’s strong suit — Rani ~ Last of the Red hot Boomers🧨🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) January 28, 2021

Truer words were never tweeted.

So pretty much what Trump was doing…. — Evan Lowe (@EvanLoweHiPo) January 27, 2021

Thanks for doing what was already being done — greg mccarty (@gmmsi) January 28, 2021

Yeah, thanks Biden.

***

