http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/12D1Rfbr3jQ/podcast-back-to-wuhan-with-spencer-case.php

(Steven Hayward)

Almost exactly a year ago I had Spencer Case on the show from Wuhan, China, where he had a front row seat to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of listeners wrote asking about Spencer and wanting to know if he got out, and what he was up to. And now is the perfect time for a sequel and update: Spencer is back in Wuhan, finishing up a post-doc fellowship at Wuhan University, where he is working on two books and a pile of academic articles. Spencer has also started his own podcast, Micro-Digressions, and it is worth a listen if you have even a passing interest in philosophy.

In this episode we not only talk about Spencer’s ordeal getting out of China last year, but his ordeal getting back into China a few weeks ago, and what Wuhan is like today. From there we take a brief tour of heroes and villains among modern philosophers.

You can find Spencer’s excellent commentaries at Quillette, National Review Online, and elsewhere.

You know what’s next: you listen, therefore you are, as Cartesian podcasters like to say. And if you’re a nihilist, get it from the other guys.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/01/Ep-237-12821-8.45-AM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

