Authorities threatened to arrest a TV reporter and videographer in attendance at Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall event Wednesday night.

A reporter and videographer from a local Georgia station were reportedly in attendance at the event following an invite from Greene’s office but were asked to leave after attempting to ask the Republican lawmaker questions about ongoing controversies.

What are the details?

According to WRCB-TV, the reporter and videographer were threatened with arrest after attempting to ask Greene a question.

Meredith Aldis, a reporter with the station, said that the journalists were invited to attend the event.

The station said that when the crew arrived at the event, they were told that they would not be permitted to speak to either the constituents or to Greene herself.

According to the station, Greene was addressing a CNN investigation of Facebook posts that appeared to show that she expressed support for violence against Democrats and liberals before her successful bid for Congress. When the reporter tried to ask Greene about the posts in question, she allegedly told them that she was there to speak to her constituents, and not speak about the reports.

The station noted that the reporter attempted to ask Greene about Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-Calif.) announcement that he will introduce a resolution to expel Greene from Congress.

At that point, a member of Greene’s staff allegedly told the reporter that they would have to leave. A Whitfield County sheriff’s deputy escorted the journalists out of the town hall and threatened to arrest and charge the crew with criminal trespassing if they refused to leave.

A spokesperson for Greene’s office said that the crew was removed because the town hall event was “not a press conference,” despite the station reporting that Greene’s office itself invited the media to attend the event.







WATCH: Channel 3 crew threatened with arrest after asking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a question



