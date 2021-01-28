https://www.theepochtimes.com/presidential-envoy-for-climate-kerry-claimed-those-laid-off-oil-gas-workers-can-work-on-solar-panels_3674670.html

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the Biden administration John Kerry said Wednesday that those workers impacted by the administration’s fossil fuel policy can find jobs in solar panels or other growing industries. Kerry, who once served as secretary of state for the Obama administration said in a White House briefing that President Joe Biden is doing what is necessary to combat climate change to eradicate the oil and gas and coal industries. And the fossil fuel workers have been “fed a false narrative” that “dealing with the climate is coming at their expense.” “We didn’t come here to put anybody on notice except to the seriousness of President Biden’s intent to do what needs to be done to deal with this crisis,” said Kerry. “And it is a crisis, with respect to those workers, no two people are more, in this room, are more concerned about it.” Some lawmakers …

