Despite her past pro-abortion advocacy, singer Halsey announced that she is pregnant and referred to her baby as a “mini-human.”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Halsey shared photos of her baby bump and captioned it with, “Surprise!” When Halsey’s boyfriend, Alev Aydin, commented to say, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” the pop star responded, “I love this mini human already!”

Halsey has repeatedly supported abortion rights, and is an outspoken feminist. In 2019, she supported the ACLU in their fight to keep abortion providers in business in the face of state regulations.

“Let’s be clear: – abortion is a right – abortion is legal – abortion is YOUR decision […] stand with me, the @aclu, and the abortion providers fighting on the front lines. none of us can be silent,” she said.

In 2019, she released the song “Nightmare” shortly after “Alabama lawmakers passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the country,” according to Newsweek.

In the days leading up to the song’s release, Alabama’s new law banning abortion in almost all cases was drawing strong reactions from Americans across the country. The law offers no exceptions for cases of rape or incest and applies to all stages of pregnancy.

One fan on Twitter said it was time for an “angry anthem.” The lyrics largely centered on female empowerment:

“Come on, little lady, give us a smile/No, I ain’t got nothin’ to smile about/I got no one to smile for, I waited a while for/A moment to say I don’t owe you a godd*** thing”

“No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth/And I’ma let you speak if you just let me breathe/I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead/Lettin’ a man tell me what I should do in my bed”

“I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be”

Model Chrissy Teigen’s abortion views were recently scrutinized following her miscarriage in which she referred to her unborn son as a “little guy” in her belly.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen said in a post at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she explained. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Teigen addressed the child directly, saying that she and John Legend will always love him.

“I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she said.

