(CAMPUS REFORM) – A professor at Dominican University says that racism has “become a culture of the people” in the United States.

Nkuzi Nnam — who leads the Black World Studies department at Dominican, a Roman Catholic university in River Forest, Illinois — told the student newspaper about the history of racist policies in the U.S., asserting that racism is embedded in American society.

“People tend to look at individual racism but the problem is, it is more of a system… that means, the kind of racism that is found in society that has become a culture of the people,” Nnam said. “It is so engrained that many people don’t consider it to be racism. These are the more destructive ones, and that is what’s in our society, and it’s very dangerous.”

