https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/professor-of-molecular-genetics-issues-chilling-warning-on-covid-mrna-vaccines/

SOURCE — LEW ROCKWELL

Latent Deaths Predicted Among The Elderly After Immunization With mRNA Vaccine

Dr. Dolores Cahill, professor of molecular genetics, School of Medicine at University College Dublin, and chairwoman of Irish Freedom Party,

Partial Transcript

Then the real adverse events will happen, against whatever is the real mRNA in the vaccines, and when the person vaccinated comes across (this coronavirus) sometime later …. what happened in the animal studies, 20% or 50% or 100% of the animals died. Among people over 80, maybe about 2.5% will experience severe side effects, adverse events where people cannot work or live life normally.

Then with the 2nd vaccination it could be 1 in 10 or ten percent. For the over 80-year-olds, I would think that 80% of them would have life-limiting reactions or die when they come across the messenger RNA again.

For others (not elderly) it could be half of the people who could be severely harmed.

What it does is this gene therapy or medical device is setting up an autoimmune disease chronically.

It’s anaphylaxis in the first wave. It’s anaphylaxis +allergic reaction the 2nd wave. But the 3rd reaction occurs when you come across whatever the messenger RNA is against (virus), and now you have stimulated your immune system to have a low-grade autoimmune disease, not immunity to yourself per se because the mRNA is expressing a viral protein.

Now you’ve made yourself into a genetically modified organism, and so the immune system that is meant to push the viruses or bacteria out… now the autoimmune reaction is attacking your body low grade.

Now months later when you come across the virus that stimulates the immune system to get rid of the virus and when the immune system sees that you have viral proteins in your own cells and organs, then about a week later (the adaptive immune system kicks in, the mechanism that makes specific long-term memory antibodies against a pathogen) and you go into organ failure.

Because your immune system is killing your own organs. Those patients will present as sepsis initially. Then later you die of organ failure.

If you have one or two co-morbidities, the energy the immune system requires will make the older person very tired and exhausted and they don’t have the capacity to survive if you have underlying conditions.

Normally, because the mRNA is in every cell of their body, it’s almost unstoppable. It destroys the heart, or the spleen, or the lungs, or the liver because the mRNA is expressing the protein in every cell.

Just as a solution, what we urgently need, just as a repository, 1 in 100, or 1 in 200 vaccine vials injected, to be set aside, especially into the elderly in the care homes. They need to be stored in a biorepository of the vaccine vials randomly, so when the people start to die, we can actually see what is in this vaccine. We should be doing this now.

I am concerned that there are maybe multiple mRNAs in this vaccine, not just something for coronavirus.

We urgently need quality control to randomly require doctors to give 1 in 100 vaccine vials to a repository and someone like me could forensically analyze what’s in these vaccines.

So, when the elderly start dying, we will know. We should be knowing now what’s in them. It’s absolutely a dangerous gene therapy. Should not be given to the elderly,” emphasized professor Cahill.

Continue reading at Lew Rockwell…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

