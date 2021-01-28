https://mediarightnews.com/leo-terrell-to-mccarthy-prove-your-loyalty-to-trumps-supporters-by-removing-cheney-from-her-leadership-position/

Earlier today, we reported that former President Trump met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss strategy relating to the 2022 midterm elections.

One of Trump’s newest and most ardent supporters, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell wasn’t quite convinced of McCarthy’s intentions following the meeting, however, and tweeted out his feelings.

Terrell issued an ultimatum and said, “Kevin McCarthy: Prove your loyalty to 75 million Trump’s Supporters: Remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Until I hear from President Trump, I still do not trust you!!”

Prior to that, Terrell said, “I will wait to hear from President Trump” in regards to the meeting that was held with McCarthy and that he doesn’t “trust third parties!”

Terrell wasn’t the only one who had some harsh words for McCarthy. Longtime ardent Trump supporters Diamond & Silk also tweeted out about the meeting.

The pair said, “Kevin McCarthy should stop trying to use President Trump to save the GOP. The GOP stabbed President Trump in the back then turned their backs on the People. We the People are PISSED OFF!”

CNN reported that Trump has been showing those allies a poll commissioned by his Save America PAC that purports to show that Cheney’s impeachment vote has damaged her standing in Wyoming, even urging them to talk about the poll on television.

Cheney has tried to ignore the calls for her to step down from her leadership role, mainly issuing tweets attacking the newly elected Biden administration in recent days.

Terrell took offense to comments made earlier today on Fox News by Geraldo Rivera when they appeared in a segment together and demanded Rivera apologize to Trump.

Rivera accused Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol. “Come on! How dare you blame Donald Trump for that. We have a rule of law. We have due process,” Terrell responded to the accusations.