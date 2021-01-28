https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-jim-jordan-wont-run-for-ohio-senate-seat-in-2022_3676061.html

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will not run for the upcoming vacancy in the U.S. Senate, his office said Thursday.

Jordan “is solely focused on representing the great people of Ohio’s Fourth District, and will not be running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman,” a spokesperson for the congressman told Cleveland.com.

“Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable.”

Jordan’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information. Jordan had declined to answer directly when asked whether he’d run recently on Newsmax. Jordan is an ally of former President Donald Trump, who recently endorsed former aide Sarah Sanders in the Arkansas gubernatorial race.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said this week he won’t run for reelection in 2022. Ohio’s Senate representation is split, with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) holding the other seat.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) are among those considering a run for the seat.

