The Republican National Committee is making plans to invite former President Trump to its annual spring donor meeting in Florida.

The weekend retreat, to be held on the April 9-11 weekend in Palm Beach, will feature a several potential 2024 candidates, according to a report from Politico.

Trump has not made a public appearance since leaving office last week, and supporters and critics alike have less-than-usual insight into what he’s since he was banned from Twitter after Jan. 6 Capitol breach. However, he met Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and agreed to help congressional Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, selected by Trump several years ago to lead the group, said Thursday the RNC will not endorse a candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

