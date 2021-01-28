https://www.theepochtimes.com/republicans-to-stay-neutral-in-2024-primary-even-if-trump-runs-again-rnc-chairwoman_3675462.html

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is declining to back 2024 presidential primary candidates, even if former President Donald Trump runs again, said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “The party has to stay neutral. I’m not telling anybody to run or not to run in 2024,” McDaniel said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. “That’s going to be up to those candidates going forward. What I really do want to see him do, though, is help us win back majorities in 2022.” Declining to encourage Trump to run again during the next election could be politically perilous for McDaniel and the GOP, as Trump, according to polls, remains by far the most popular figure in the Republican Party. Trump, for his part, has issued few public comments about what his plans may be. Although in the waning days of his presidency, he made a few hints that he might …

