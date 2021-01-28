https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rob-schmitt-slays-pompous-idiot-john-kerry-newsmax-open-video/

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt slayed pompous idiot John Kerry in his show open on Wednesday night.

This was after John Kerry, the Biden Administration’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told unemployed Keystone Pipeline workers to go work to make solar panels.

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first week in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline and waged a war on the energy business.

Rob Schmitt pointed out John Kerry’s record of ruin, from the Iranian nuclear deal to his infamous statement on peace in the Middle East. John Kerry has been wrong EVERY STEP of the way.

TRENDING: Pro-Trump Meme Maker “Ricky Vaughn” Indicted For Using Twitter to ‘Spread Election Disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton Voters in 2016 – Faces 10 Years in Prison

And now he’s lecturing unemployed pipeline workers to make solar panels… Where? In China?

What an arrogant pig.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

